South African opposition parties aim at President Jacob Zuma

South Africa's two main opposition parties took aim at President Jacob Zuma with one appealing to the highest court to order impeachment proceedings and the other announcing it will launch a parliamentary vote of no confidence in the president.
The Economic Freedom Fighters party applied to the Constitutional Court to order parliament to begin impeachment proceedings against Zuma for lying to the legislative body.
Also on Thursday the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, said it would launch in parliament a vote of no confidence in Zuma.
At the Constitutional Court, the EFF said it filed its case as "a last resort" after parliament, which is dominated by Zuma's ruling African National Congress (ANC), had failed in its duty to hold the president accountable.
