Longtime prosecutor nominated for Maine District Court

Maine Gov. Paul LePage has nominated a longtime prosecutor to serve on the Maine District Court bench.
The Republican governor on Wednesday announced he's nominating Geoffrey Rushlau.
The nomination must be vetted by the state Legislature's judiciary committee and confirmed by the full Senate.
Rushlau, of Dresden, is serving his sixth consecutive term as district attorney for the region, which includes Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties. He was appointed in June 1993 and his current term expires at the end of next year.
LePage will appoint a successor if Rushlau is confirmed.
Rushlau graduated from the University of Maine School of Law.
