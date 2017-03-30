Bill revamping black lung system makes headway

The Kentucky Senate's top leader presented a last-minute plan Thursday aimed at reducing the beleaguered coal industry's costs to cover claims by workers suffering from black lung disease.
Senate President Robert Stivers' plan would change how future black lung claims are paid, with the goal of reducing and phasing out assessments paid by coal companies to help cover claims. As the coal sector has shrunk, it has left fewer businesses to pay higher assessment rates.
There would be no changes in benefits paid to ailing coal workers, supporters said.
The proposal was attached to a bill that won approval from a Senate panel on Thursday and faced a tight deadline. The newly expanded measure has to clear the Republican-led Senate and House by the end of Thursday, the final day of this year's legislative session. Stivers said he briefed Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers about his proposal.
As coal operations have shed thousands of jobs in recent years, the industry's downturn has led to a spike in the number of out-of-work miners filing workers compensation claims.
That has resulted in sharply higher costs for coal businesses that have survived the industry's downturn. Some companies have seen 200 percent to 300 percent increases in their assessments to help cover black lung claims, Stivers said.
"It has put a real strain on the industry, almost untenable," Stivers told the Senate Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee.
As the panel reviewed the proposal, Stivers was asked about guarantees that the fund will be sufficient to support existing recipients of black lung benefits.
"We have looked at this actuarially every way possible to make sure that what we are doing is actuarially sound for the industry and for the individuals involved," said Stivers, a Republican from Manchester.
Under Stivers' plan, coal businesses would continue paying into the black-lung fund for an estimated two to three more years to shore up its finances to cover existing claims. The proposal would sharply reduce the amount of those assessments until those payments are phased out.
The fund is supported in part by assessments on every ton of coal produced in the state.
The fund currently has about $20 million in assets and about $55 million in liabilities.
In July, the fund's assets and liabilities would be transferred to the quasi-public Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance group to manage if the proposal becomes law.
Meanwhile, future black lung claims would be covered completely by the workers comp insurance policies purchased by coal companies. Currently, those policies cover half those costs, while the separate black lung fund covers the rest.
Rusty Ashcraft, an executive with Alliance Coal, which has about 2,000 employees in Kentucky, said the changes would bring needed relief to the state's coal sector. The assessments have been far outpacing the amounts that operators pay out for black lung claims, he said.
"It will enable us to continue to maintain our current level of production, hopefully until market conditions improve," he said.
The state's coal industry has lost about 11,000 mining jobs in the past decade, he said.
The coal sector has been reeling from pollution restrictions and growing competition from natural gas, wind and solar.
