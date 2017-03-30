New deal: Florida Senate says yes to more gambling in state

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy Pause

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies