Higher ed board says it should decide on guns on campus

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education says it should be able to decide whether someone can have a gun on campus.
The board on Thursday unanimously passed an emergency measure making it the only body that may allow an individual to store a firearm or dangerous weapon in a campus residence.
The move is in response to a legislative proposal that would allow storage of weapons in a building that is owned or managed by the state or a political subdivision.
The board says it will delve into details of the change later and perhaps add more restrictions, but wanted to enact the policy right away because the bill is expected to pass in the next couple of days.
