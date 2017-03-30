More Politics News

March 30, 2017 11:01 AM

Candidate claims governor's race front-runner violated rules

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate in New Jersey wants state election officials to punish the race's wealthy front-runner over political groups he set up before officially entering the race.

Jim Johnson requested Thursday that the Election Law Enforcement Commission investigate Phil Murphy

Johnson's campaign alleges that the social welfare and political groups called New Start New Jersey and New Way for New Jersey that Murphy set up before officially entering the race in May constituted exploratory committees.

Murphy's campaign said the complaint has no merit and Murphy, a former Obama administration ambassador to Germany, would seek dismissal.

Johnson's complaint contends that Murphy's eventual gubernatorial campaign benefited from those groups' raising about $5 million in contributions.

