GOP Kentucky lawmakers targeting Democratic attorney general

Republican lawmakers are threatening to restrict some powers of Kentucky's Democratic Attorney General on the last day of the legislative session, inflaming a conflict between the state's new political power structure and one of the few holdovers from its Democratic past.
When major issues come before the U.S. Supreme Court — including abortion, energy regulations and affirmative action — Kentucky and other states will often file amicus briefs, even though they have no official role in the case. The attorney general does that as the state's chief legal officer.
But in Kentucky, the attorney general, governor and House and Senate leaders are no longer in the same political party. The Republicans feel Andy Beshear's legal filings don't reflect the wishes of a majority of the state's voters. Working late into the night, Republicans advanced a bill to the Senate floor that would make the state's Republican governor, not the attorney general, the state's official voice in amicus briefs.
If the bill passes the Senate, it would have to go back to the House on Thursday, the last day of the session, for it to become law.
Beshear warned the bill would violate U.S. Supreme Court rules that automatically accept briefs filed by state attorneys general but not governors. Beshear said that means Kentucky would be voiceless before the court on some of the most important issues it faces.
"Kentucky to my knowledge would be the only state not to have that right, and it will be based on a vote done solely to cater to the governor's ego," Beshear said.
Republican Senate President Robert Stivers disagreed. He noted the attorney general would still be able to file amicus briefs, he just would not be designated as the official position of the state. In one tense exchange late Wednesday, Stivers locked eyes with Beshear across a committee room and cited a recent state Supreme Court decision, saying "We can define your powers."
Stivers was particularly upset with some briefs Beshear filed in a federal lawsuit challenging the ability of local governments to pass ordinances that ban mandatory labor union dues. Beshear told a federal appeals court such ordinances were illegal, even though the Republican governor and GOP leaders disagreed.
"We can't change the rules of the United States Supreme Court," but the state's opinion in such filings must reflect "the official position of the state of Kentucky," Stivers said.
The law also would limit what the attorney general can spend on outside attorneys representing the state in a lawsuit. Republicans say this would save the state money, but Beshear said it would make the state less competitive when trying to attract top talent to take on some of the country's largest companies on behalf of Kentucky consumers.
The proposal comes as a bitter feud plays out across state government between Beshear and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Beshear has sued Bevin three times, earning a victory at the state Supreme Court when it ruled the governor could not cut the budgets of colleges and universities without the approval of the state legislature.
Beshear has also sued Bevin over his orders to replace the University of Louisville board of trustees and the governing board of the Kentucky Retirement Systems. The new Republican majority at the state legislature has stepped in to pass laws legalizing both of those changes. Meanwhile, both lawsuits are still pending.
