March 30, 2017 9:43 AM

Ohio inmate avoids more prison time in 2nd anthrax hoax case

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

An Ohio man who was imprisoned for arson and sentenced to more time behind bars for mailing white powder to government offices won't spend extra time in prison for a second anthrax hoax.

Prosecutors alleged 32-year-old Drew Manns sent letters claiming to contain deadly anthrax to a prisons committee and three central Ohio television stations. The powder was actually a sweetener.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2okWf9M ) reports his three-year sentence issued Wednesday in Franklin County on the resulting threat-related charges will be served simultaneously with a four-year federal sentence for the other hoax.

An attorney for the Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) man contends another inmate intimidated Manns into writing the letters. Attorney Jonathan Yoder also says Manns has a genetic condition that causes developmental disabilities and difficulty anticipating consequences of his actions.

