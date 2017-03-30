Nigeria summons Indian diplomat over attacks on students

Nigeria's official news agency says the foreign ministry has called in India's top diplomat to protest attacks on African students and demand arrests and prosecutions of perpetrators.
The Association of African Students in India says thousands of Africans are staying away from classes, fearing more attacks.
Mobs have repeatedly attacked Africans in a New Delhi suburb in recent days after rumors that Nigerians had kidnapped a local boy who then died.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports Thursday that India's High Commissioner Nagabushana Reddy told foreign ministry officials that five people have been arrested and police are searching for two more suspects.
The agency quotes permanent secretary Olushola Enikanolaiye as saying Nigeria wants "diligent prosecutions" to act as a deterrent.
India's ambassador did not respond to a request for comment.
