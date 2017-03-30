County approves $72 million renovation of courthouse

An overhaul of the decades-old Snohomish County courthouse could get underway later this year after officials decided to move forward with a major renovation project.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2niyehG) the County Council voted 3-2 Wednesday to approve the $72 million project.
The renovations on the 50-year-old building would expand the courthouse about 25 percent from its current size and include elevator and restroom upgrades.
Efforts to replace or remodel the five-story structure have been ongoing for nearly a decade.
A $162 million plan to build a new courthouse was abandoned a week before the scheduled groundbreaking in 2015 because of cost and parking concerns.
The new project will be paid for with money remaining from $75 million in bonds that the county sold for courthouse improvements in 2013.
