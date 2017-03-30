Regulators weigh sale of last thoroughbred horse track

Massachusetts gambling regulators are considering the proposed sale of New England's last remaining thoroughbred horse racing track.
The owners of Suffolk Downs have reached an agreement to sell the historic Boston track to the HYM Investment Group, a local real estate development company.
The state Gaming Commission, which oversees horse racing and casino gambling, needs to approve the sale.
Regular races ended at Suffolk Downs after Connecticut-based Mohegan Sun lost its bid to build a casino there in 2014. The state instead awarded Wynn Resorts a gambling license for a waterfront casino in Everett. That facility is opening in 2019.
Suffolk Down's current owners have been running a handful of races on the track since 2014. They hope to continue offering races and simulcast betting at least through 2018.
