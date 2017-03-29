5th-graders ask lawmakers for free state park admission

A group of fifth-graders has called on the Nevada Legislature to give them free entry to all state parks and recreational areas for one year.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2od2EHs) the students from KellyLynn Charles' class at Lummis Elementary School wrote to lawmakers in support of a bill that was heard by the Legislature on Tuesday.
The bill would provide one-year of free park admission to fifth-graders and other occupants of a passenger vehicle.
Assemblyman Steve Yeager says he got the idea to introduce the bill from a federal program that gives fourth-graders free passes to national parks.
A number of the Las Vegas students who sent letters about the bill said cost is an issue for their families to visit parks.
