March 29, 2017 11:44 PM

Man charged in beating, burning death will get mental exam

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

A judge has ordered a mental exam for a Busby man charged in the death of a woman who was beaten and burned on the Crow Indian Reservation.

The Billings Gazette reports (https://goo.gl/vpTiS5 ) U.S. District Judge Susan Watters ordered 19-year-old Dimarzio Sanchez to be taken to a medical facility in Los Angeles to undergo a psychiatric or psychological exam.

He is among three people charged in the death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse, who died after being beaten unconscious, set on fire with gasoline and left in a field April 17, 2016.

Sanchez and co-defendant, 24-year-old Angelica Jo Whiteman, of Billings, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. A third defendant, 19-year-old Frank Sanchez, Dimarzio Sanchez's brother, has pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony and to being an accessory after the fact.

