Illinois honors 35 veterans of Vietnam War

Illinois has honored 35 veterans for their service during the Vietnam War.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs presented the veterans with a 50-year commemoration pin and certificate during a ceremony Wednesday at the state veterans' home in LaSalle.
Congress authorized a national commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War in 2007. The recognition started in 2012 and is continuing for several years. The goal is to honor all U.S. veterans who served in active duty between November 1955 and May 15, 1975.
Erica Jeffries is director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs.
She noted the veterans put their lives on the line for the country. Jeffries say the veterans "deserve our recognition and respect" for the sacrifices they undertook for the nation.
