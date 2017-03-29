The Latest: Education board bucks governor in policy rewrite

The Latest on a plan to rework Louisiana's public school regulations (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Gov. John Bel Edwards lost his effort to delay submission of Louisiana's plan to redesign state education policies for public schools.
The Board of Elementary and Education voted 7-4 Wednesday to send the outline to federal officials in April. They sided with Superintendent of Education John White rather than waiting until mid-September as Edwards and public school leaders wanted.
White's plan will change the way student performance is measured in Louisiana, along with the method for calculating public school letter grades. The measuring stick for school academics will get tougher.
Edwards said the plan needs more debate. He said it includes too much required testing and too little detail about how school performance will be judged.
Principals and superintendents overwhelmingly sought delay as well, while teachers and education groups were split.
6 a.m.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Superintendent of Education John White are at odds over how to redesign Louisiana education policies to comply with a federal education law.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has been placed in the middle of that dispute and will decide Wednesday whether to submit White's plan to the federal government in April, five months earlier than Edwards wants.
White's plan would change the way student performance is measured, along with the method for calculating public school letter grades. Standardized testing requirements would be reworked, and the measuring stick for school academics would get tougher.
Edwards says the plan needs more debate. He says it includes too much required testing and too little detail about school performance grading. He's raised concerns about financing changes.
