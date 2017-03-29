Camden mayor Dan Redd says she won't seek 3rd term in office

Camden Mayor Dana Redd says she won't be seeking a third term in office.
The 49-year-old Democrat announced her intentions Wednesday night in an event staged on the steps of city hall, saying it was time for her to "begin a new journey in my life."
The Camden native served on the City Council and was a state senator before she was first elected mayor in 2009.
During her time in office, Redd has overseen the dissolution of the Camden Police Department — which was replaced by a county regional force that patrols only Camden — and the start of a business development boom spurred by the Grow New Jersey program, which rewards employers who invest in struggling cities.
Comments