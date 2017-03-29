Adoption law update lingers on Georgia lawmakers' last day

Changes to Georgia adoption law that proponents say are long overdue still await legislative action heading into the session's final day on Thursday.
Adoption attorneys worked with Rep. Bert Reeves for two years to craft the bill. House members unanimously approved it in February.
A late amendment, though, quickly turned the bill into another milestone in Georgia's years-long debate over whether to give people whose religious beliefs clash with state and local laws additional legal protection. Republican senators amended the bill letting adoption agencies refuse placements based on religious belief or other priorities.
Gov. Nathan Deal and House leaders called for the Senate to act on a clean bill, to no avail.
On Tuesday night, House members added the adoption language to another bill, preserving its chance of passing.
