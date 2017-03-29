More Politics News

March 29, 2017 5:10 PM

House budget plan has more teacher pay, bigger tax cut

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
PHOENIX

The opening budget proposal from Arizona House Republicans includes bigger teacher pay raises than Gov. Doug Ducey seeks and a larger income tax cut than he wanted but excludes nearly $100 million in new proposals Ducey wants.

Republican House members were briefed on the proposal put together by House Appropriations Committee members early this week and talks are beginning with the governor's office and Senate.

House Republicans also want a partial restoration of roads funding for counties and cities Ducey didn't seek. Lawmakers have been raiding the Highway User Revenue Fund for years.

The document outlining the proposals was obtained by The Associated Press.

The $9.8 billion plan for the budget year starting July 1 contains room for about $30 million in other new initiatives, while Ducey wants $125 million.

