More Politics News

March 29, 2017 3:41 PM

Iowa's Lee County approves local minimum wage increase

The Associated Press
KEOKUK, Iowa

Supervisors in southeastern Iowa's Lee County have approved a minimum wage increase, even after state lawmakers passed a bill that would ban local governments from increasing the minimum hourly wage.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2njXrtj ) that Lee County supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to raise the county's minimum wage to $8.20 an hour — 95-cents above the current minimum of $7.25 an hour.

Supervisor Ron Fedler, of West Point, was the only vote against the measure, saying he does not believe wage laws should be set at the local level.

The GOP-controlled Iowa Senate passed a bill Monday night banning such local minimum wage measures. A similar measure had already passed in the Republican-majority House. The bill now heads to GOP Gov. Terry Branstad, who supports it.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos