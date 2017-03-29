More Politics News

March 29, 2017 3:34 PM

After setback, abortion foes keep pressing Congress to act

By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer
NEW YORK

The collapse of the Republican health care overhaul was a sharp setback for anti-abortion leaders, whose hopes of halting federal funding to Planned Parenthood were derailed. But they continue to pursue that goal and also are pushing for a federal ban on most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

David O'Steen, executive director of the National Right to Life Committee, acknowledged the mood of disappointment in the anti-abortion movement after last week's drama in the House of Representatives, when GOP leaders withdrew their health care bill before a vote. The measure would have cut off more than $400 million in Medicaid reimbursements and other federal funding to Planned Parenthood for its non-abortion services.

However, O'Steen and other anti-abortion leaders said they remained hopeful of future victories in Congress.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos