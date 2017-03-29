The Latest: Lawmakers override veto of mental health bill

The Latest on the state legislature overriding Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
A bill that would allow judges to order people with mental illnesses into outpatient treatment will become law despite a veto by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
State lawmakers voted to override Bevin's veto of Senate Bill 91. The bill would let judges order people with mental illnesses into outpatient treatment if they had been involuntarily committed at least twice in a year.
Bevin vetoed the bill because he said it would restrict people's liberties. Mental health advocates said it would help people with mental illnesses get the treatment they need. The bill was named "Tim's Law" in memory of Tim Morton, a Lexington man who was hospitalized 37 times before he died.
Lawmakers also voted to override Bevin's veto of a bill that named dozens of roads throughout the state.
___
6:10 p.m.
The Kentucky legislature has voted to override two of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes.
The state Senate voted overwhelmingly to override vetoes of a pair of House bills that regulate drones and says who has permission to spend up to $100 million in settlement money from a lawsuit against Volkswagen. The House voted earlier in the day to override both vetoes, so now both bills will become law.
The Senate voted 35-1 to override Bevin's veto of House Bill 540, which among other things makes it a felony to fly a drone in a prohibited area. The Senate voted 37-0 to override Bevin's veto of House Bill 471, which says the legislature has the final say on how the Volkswagen settlement money is spent.
___
3:20 p.m.
State senators have voted to override Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of two bills about mental health treatment and naming various roads throughout the state.
The Senate voted 35-1 to override Senate Bill 91, which would allow a judge to order some people with mental illnesses to undergo outpatient treatment in certain circumstances. They also voted 34-2 to override Bevin's veto of Senate Joint Resolution 57, which named dozens of roads throughout the state.
Both bills would become law if the state House also votes to override.
Mental health advocates cheered loudly when Senate President Robert Stivers announced the final vote count on Senate Bill 91. Bevin said he vetoed the bill because it would take away people's liberty. Advocates said it would help ensure people with mental illnesses got the help they needed.
___
2:30 p.m.
House lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly to override Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes of two bills regulating drones and deciding who gets to spend up to $100 million from a legal settlement with Volkswagen.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 89-0 to override Bevin's veto of a portion of House bill 471, which said the state legislature has the final say in spending the settlement money from Volkswagen. Bevin vetoed the bill because he said the legislature is only in session for a few months each year.
The House voted 93-0 to override Bevin's veto of House bill 540, which among other things made it a felony to fly drones in prohibited areas. Bevin said the bill conflicted with federal law.
Both bills would become law if the state Senate also votes to override.
___
1:15 p.m.
GOP lawmakers are leaning toward overriding some of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes.
House and Senate leaders planned to meet behind closed doors Wednesday afternoon to discuss Bevin's vetoes of bills about mental health, naming roads, regulating drones and spending money from a legal settlement with Volkswagen. The state legislature has not overridden a governor's veto since 2013.
Mental health advocates rallied outside of the Senate chambers on Wednesday, urging lawmakers to override a veto of Senate Bill 91. That bill would allow a judge to order some people with mental illnesses into outpatient treatment in certain circumstances. It passed the Senate 34-3 and the House 95-0 earlier this month.
Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer said the veto has a "good chance" of being overridden.
