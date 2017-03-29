House overrides Gov. Burgum's veto of limited bonuses bill

North Dakota's House dealt Gov. Doug Burgum his first veto setback Wednesday, overriding his rejection of a bill that limits a governor's ability to set salary bonuses for staff.
Representatives voted 84-7 to override Burgum, who argued the legislation improperly infringes on the executive branch.
Sixty-three House votes were needed to provide a two-thirds majority. The legislation now goes to the Senate, which will hold its own override vote this week.
Legislators passed the measure after then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple approved nearly $100,000 in retention bonuses for five staffers in 2015. It was the first time a governor had used the bonus program.
Leaders of both parties criticized the bonuses, and the president of the union that represents more than 11,500 public employees said the bonuses to Dalrymple's inner circle hurt state employees' morale.
The new legislation would limit bonuses to not more than 10 percent of an employee's annual salary or $5,000, whichever is less. It flew through the Legislature this session, winning House approval by a 91-1 vote, while the Senate tally was 36-10.
Republican House Majority Leader Al Carlson and Democratic House Minority Leader Corey Mock displayed rare solidarity Wednesday in urging the chamber to reject Burgum's veto.
Mock said it's not fair that the governor could potentially reward his staff with bonuses while public employees are facing cutbacks and no pay increases due to tough spending decisions with a downturn in the state's energy economy.
"The optics of this is vitally important," Mock said. "We're all having to make some difficult choices."
The Legislature is not overstepping its authority, as the governor alleges, Carlson said.
"This is not a slap at anybody — we're just saying we are the policy and spending branch of government and it's our job to do that," Carlson said.
Separately Wednesday, Senate budget writers accepted an amendment by Burgum that would pay him only $1 annually. The full Senate still must approve the change.
The House earlier rejected the amendment and representatives would still have to agree to the proposal.
Burgum has said he would forgo his $130,000 annual salary due to the state's struggling energy economy. But current rules may force him to take the money, donate it and pay the taxes.
Previous opinions by two North Dakota attorneys general have been critical of officeholders promising to take less money.
Sen. Ray Holmberg, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said Burgum's salary could not be used to pay bonuses.
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor will retain his state-paid health insurance.
