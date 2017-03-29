Schneider does not rule out GOP Senate run in Wisconsin

A political newcomer from a well-known Wisconsin family is not ruling out a run for U.S. Senate as a Republican.
Nicole Schneider said in a statement Wednesday in response to questions that "My family and I are examining options to become more politically active and to champion the conservative causes we believe in."
Nicole Schneider is the daughter-in-law of Donald Schneider, the former head of the Green Bay-based Schneider National Trucking company known for their orange trucks. She works as a research officer for Green Bay Area Catholic Education, Inc.
No Republicans have yet to officially announce they are running in 2018 against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, but many are considering it.
Schneider says in her statement that "Washington is broken and I believe Senator Baldwin is part of the problem."
