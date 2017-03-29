Controversial Medicaid audit bill moves ahead

Mississippi would hire a contractor to audit Medicaid, welfare and food stamp recipients to make sure they're not cheating the programs, under a bill passing the House and Senate.
House Bill 1090 was held for more debate after passing the Senate Wednesday, but is likely headed to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto.
It authorizes the state's Medicaid division to hire a private contractor to verify recipients' eligibility. It will verify recipients' in-state residence, identities and income levels. It also requires non-disabled recipients to be working and tracks where recipients spend money.
Democrats argue that the bill is being pushed by a profit-seeking private contractor. Several Democrats noted that sponsors have no numbers estimating the amount of fraud.
Republicans maintain that the bill will reduce government spending.
