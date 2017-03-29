Sheriff's Office: Gunfire stemmed from 'Facebook feud'

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says gunfire in the east Mesa area resulted from an argument that started on Facebook over the weekend.
Sheriff's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says nobody was injured in the shooting reported Wednesday morning and that no immediate arrests were made.
According to Enriquez, deputies were told that two males fled after shooting at two people and that the incident steamed from a "Facebook feud" over a female.
Ages and identities of those involved were not released.
Enriquez says the investigation continues and that detectives are checking to determine whether any bullets hit homes or other structures.
