Analysis shows Senate panel added $57M to Montana budget

Legislative fiscal analysts estimate a Senate committee added $57.2 million in federal and state funds to the 2018-2019 Montana budget proposal approved by the House.
The preliminary estimate shows the Senate Finance and Claims' amendments on Tuesday increases the budget to $10.3 billion.
The Republican-led Legislature until now has resisted adding a significant amount of money to a budget that GOP lawmakers are seeking to balance by making spending cuts across government agencies.
The estimate shows the Senate committee added $23 million to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services' budget. The committee actually reduced total education spending by $12 million to offset some of the other additions.
The reductions came mainly from the temporary elimination of school district block grant funding.
The budget bill is expected to go to the Senate floor early next week.
