March 29, 2017 12:48 PM

Senate wants $900 million in tax cuts

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Senate Republicans are pursuing deep tax cuts over the next two years for students, families and those on Social Security.

The almost $900 million sought in their bill released Wednesday directs over half of those breaks to individual taxes. The lowest tax bracket would shrink by over a quarter of a percent.

Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, says the bill would bring tax relief to all Minnesota residents, with a special focus on rural areas and businesses.

Many of the bigger portions of the tax bill increase in cost over time, a policy decision that Gov. Mark Dayton has said he wants to avoid.

The estate tax cut, for example, would cost nearly $30 million over two years. The next two would cost over $116 million.

