Oklahoma governor names ex-state senator for Tax Commission

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed former state Sen. Clark Jolley to the state Tax Commission.
Jolley, a Republican from Edmond, served in the Senate from 2004 until 2016. Jolley was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee during the final five years of his service. He could not seek re-election last year because of 12-year legislative term limits.
Jolley serves as an adjunct professor at Oklahoma Christian University and Mid-America Christian University. He earned two degrees from Oklahoma Baptist University, a law degree from the University of Oklahoma and a certificate in public treasury management from the National Institute of Public Finance at Pepperdine University in California.
Jolley's appointment requires Senate confirmation and his term would expire Jan. 10, 2023. He succeeds Dawn Cash, who resigned earlier this month.
Comments