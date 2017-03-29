More Politics News

March 29, 2017 12:31 PM

Rep. Maxine Waters' no-holds-barred remarks find fans

By JESSE J. HOLLAND Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Don't expect to see Rep. Maxine Waters anywhere near President Donald Trump anytime soon.

The veteran California congresswoman has emerged as the passionate voice of resistance against the Trump administration, laying all politeness aside when it comes to Trump.

She's called Trump offensive, someone who may eventually warrant impeachment and a male chauvinist pig who bragged about groping women.

When told that this is not normal political dialogue, she shrugs. She says, "My spirit tells me I cannot be silent."

Waters is now a favorite target for conservatives. Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly apologized Tuesday after saying he was distracted by her "James Brown wig."

Waters tweeted back: "I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere."

