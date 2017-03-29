Employee dies in motorcycle crash in front of Air Force base

Police say a motorcycle driver died in a crash near the Hill Air Force base, just south of Ogden.
Officials say the crash involving another vehicle occurred Tuesday. The motorcyclist was a civilian employee of the base. Col. Jennifer Hammerstedt says her heart goes out to the family and friends of the individuals involved in the crash.
Base spokeswoman Barbara Fisher says the crash caused the entrance to be closed for several hours.
The employee's name will not be released until their next of kin is notified.
The crash is currently under investigation.
