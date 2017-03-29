Campbell County schools take step toward lawsuit over budget

The Campbell County School District has taken a step toward filing a lawsuit against Wyoming over budget cuts approved by the Legislature.
The Gillette News Record reports (http://bit.ly/2ngtVUs ) that district trustees on Tuesday approved a resolution that authorizes legal action against the state.
Superintendent Boyd Brown says the resolution allows the district to begin litigation if that's what they choose. He says it does not guarantee a lawsuit.
Brown says the district hasn't made a decision to sue the state, but that he will ask boards in other districts if they would like to join Campbell County in any future actions.
