Colorado Editorial Roundup

The Aurora Sentinel, March 27, on Colorado's Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court candidate and religious freedom:
Judge Neil Gorsuch is smart, diligent, affable but fatally flawed as a candidate for the United States Supreme Court.
Gorsuch, a product of Colorado and veteran of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has long been an articulate jurist and self-proclaimed proponent of helping the law speak for itself. Yet, he misunderstands the Constitution's driving force about religion, that to protect our "freedom of," we must first protect our "freedom from."
We do not doubt his command of the law and language to make his case. But it's that very eloquence that betrays his insistence that nothing weighs on his judgment other than the practical nature of the law. On the bench, Gorsuch wrongly allows the courts to protect the religious freedom of one citizen by denying the same rights of another. The most egregious example came in 2013 Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. v. Sebelius ruling.
That's the landmark case trumped by conservatives that says, in certain cases, corporations can violate the rights and privileges of others if owners feel their religious freedoms are infringed upon. In the case of Hobby Lobby, owners David and Barbara Green objected to paying for employee health insurance that provided benefits for birth control, a component of Obamacare. Using some commonly accepted methods of birth control offended the religious sensibilities of the Greens. So they sued, and they won.
Gorsuch was a large part of that victory.
Don't mistake our warning here for politics. We understand that although we vehemently disagreed with the Hobby Lobby rulings by the 10th Circuit and Supreme courts, they're perfectly defensible. In both cases, judges and justices argued that the case hinges on the very narrow question and circumstances involved.
But Gorsuch went further than just signing onto the majority ruling. He added his own context to the religious victory.
In his personal aside, he made it clear that even though many might find the Greens' religious convictions offensive, the laws under review purposely take that into account, and that doesn't fall out of line with the Constitution.
What Gorsuch implied is that the company's religious convictions — an extension of the owners — trump those of an employee. In this case it was 13,000 employees. It's not enough that the people who own the company be allowed to practice their faith any way they like. That's never been questioned. Gorsuch argued that their faith extended to a legal instrument created to pay taxes and create commerce. He said the government can't impose a religion on a business, but a business can impose its religion on anyone, no matter how far out of line the weirdness may be — as long as the convictions are genuine. Gorsuch said the government and the courts shouldn't evaluate or judge "the correctness or the consistency" of what people say are religious objections. Instead, the courts should ensure they can claim whatever they like.
All well and good — until your religious rights impose on the rights of others. Weirdness, as we all know, is in the eye of the beholder.
Under Gorsuch's ruling, if the Greens were to become devout Jehovah's Witnesses, they could insist that company health insurance not offer medical treatment for leukemia that involves human blood components.
Gorsuch's ruling would allow Westboro Baptist Church to create a corporation and buy up ambulance services across Kansas — and refuse to provide aid to homosexuals. The Gorsuch ruling would allow David Duke and his wife to buy up hotel chains across the South and refuse to rent rooms to blacks and other minorities.
No? Even proponents of the Hobby Lobby victory say such things would be unlikely. Talk all you want, but allowing some devout Christians objecting to having a hand in birth control is an easy sell in America. Had the Greens been Muslims who refused to hire women who shunned wearing burqas to work, it's unlikely this case would have gotten this far.
And that puts Gorsuch in an awkward and dangerous spot. Given this and other cases, Gorsuch's America elevates religion to the top of the rights heap, hands them out to power people and legal instruments — corporations — and ensures those religious rights can be imposed on others with different and conflicting religious preferences.
That doesn't sound very founding fatherish to us. In fact, it sounds exactly like what Thomas Jefferson and James Madison tried to prevent when crafting the establishment clause of the Constitution: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."
Freedom of can't exist without freedom from.
Whether a Hobby Lobby employee gets birth control pills to treat ovarian cysts has nothing to do with owner's ability to practice their religion. But Gorsuch makes his ruling even more dangerous by insisting the courts can find remote correlations back to the religious dogma of the owner of a corporation. He alludes to "complicity" as the threads that bind our religion to pretty much anything we want. Gorsuch said the courts should never judge those religious convictions on their merit.
It's between Hobby Lobby and their god. In doing so, he's set up the perfect top-court argument allowing for the legal discrimination of gays, minorities, women, Muslims — anyone — under the guise of religious freedom.
If you're a white, male, Christian conservative, you won't feel a thing. For the rest of America, your Constitutional rights would come second to those of the Greens and people like them.
Gorsuch is a thoughtful and engaging jurist with reams of astute rulings. But when it comes to weighing cases affecting what are arguably some of the most important and critical rights bestowed on American citizens, Gorsuch trades his usual legal pragmatism for religious philosophy.
That's not justice, and that should never be the mission or the tact of the Supreme Court.
Arguing that the country could do much worse, especially considering the bungling record of President Donald Trump so far, is the height of cynicism, and belies the magnitude and importance of this nomination.
Trump needs to offer a candidate who doesn't suffer from Gorsuch's fatal flaw.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2o6P2NE
___
The Denver Post, March 22, on wildfire season:
As Denverites dusted off their flip-flops and flocked to rooftop bars, the first wildfires of the 2017 season cropped up, one burning alarmingly close to downtown Boulder.
Two other fires started recently in Jefferson County, and earlier this month a 30,000-acre fire on the northeast plains burned homes, killed cattle and injured a firefighter.
Despite a strong winter of precipitation in the mountains, the unseasonably dry March on the Front Range is setting much of Colorado up for a dangerous fire season. We were thrilled to see forecasts for rain and snow in Denver and the foothills beginning Thursday evening, and we hope the moisture brings relief.
But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the United States this spring, including a 50 percent to 60 percent chance that Colorado's April, May and June are warmer than normal.
And for now, the U.S. Drought Monitor has placed much of eastern Colorado in the classification of "abnormally dry."
That heat and lack of precipitation should put all of Colorado on heightened alert.
We haven't officially skipped spring conditions yet, but it looks likely that folks will be hunting Easter eggs in shorts. Where in other years it might have been safe to have an open campfire in the foothills this time of year, or to start a charcoal grill without a nearby hose, 2017's spring might be limited to gas camp stoves and an abundance of caution.
Let's ring the alarm bell now, just in case, and then ratchet down concern if we do actually see a foot of snow Friday and a few renewing April showers.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will release its annual report on the fire outlook April 14, after a combined briefing with the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Gov. John Hickenlooper, said Caley Fisher, spokeswoman with the division.
We hope that outlook gets better in coming weeks, but if it doesn't, we might find national wildfire resources that had for the past couple of years been focused on California returning to Colorado.
California is sitting pretty for the first time in years. NOAA's spring outlook gleefully declared a "remarkable turnaround" for California's five-year drought, following a wet and stormy winter, and projections put the coastal state's weather as likely normal this spring.
And the news isn't just good in California. Colorado's Western Slope is free of drought conditions at the moment and the mountains are in many places at more than 100 percent of normal snow pack levels. As snow pack in the mountains melts, it fuels our rivers and reservoirs, on both sides of the divide.
But unseasonably warm temperatures can cause that reserve of ice and snow to melt too quickly and reduce water supplies.
We remember too well the devastation of 2012 and 2013 when warm and dry conditions fueled record breaking fires across the state. While some fires are unpreventable, many are caused by careless human action.
Editorial: http://dpo.st/2ofJwFh
___
The (Boulder) Daily Camera, March 23, on fracking policies:
Just when it appeared that critics of Colorado's permissive fracking policies would be left only extra-legal means to pursue their cause, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals produced a thin reed of hope last week. In a 2-1 ruling, the judges overturned a decision by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that threw out an attempt by six local youths to install a new rule on fracking.
Like many legal decisions, this one turned not on the merits of the underlying issues but on understanding English grammar. The sentence in question said the General Assembly declares it is in the public interest to "(f)oster the responsible, balanced development, production, and utilization of the natural resources of oil and gas in the state of Colorado in a manner consistent with protection of public health, safety, and welfare, including protection of the environment and wildlife resources."
The COGCC interpreted that language "as requiring a balance between oil and gas production and public health, safety, and welfare," the court noted. History demonstrates where the COGCC comes down "balancing" those things. The youth plaintiffs pointed to the latter part of the sentence — "in a manner consistent with protection of public health, safety, and welfare" — arguing "in a manner consistent with" makes that a requirement, not something to be balanced against oil and gas interests.
The court ruled that the adjective "balanced" applied to the nouns it immediately preceded ("development, production, and utilization"). Writing for the majority, Judge Terry Fox agreed with the youth plaintiffs that the phrase governing the environmental considerations was "in a manner consistent with," which would make satisfying those environmental considerations a prerequisite to fracking, not something to be balanced with it.
"The commission can no longer decide to prioritize oil and gas development over the health and safety of Coloradans," said Julia Olson, executive director of Our Children's Trust, a nonprofit that brought the action for Boulder-based Earth Guardians. "This is an enormous victory for these youth."
"Now more than ever, we will see people reclaiming the power," said Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a 16-year-old plaintiff in the case and youth director of Earth Guardians.
We hope they're right, but there's a long road ahead. The ruling sent the case back to the district court that sustained the COGCC rejection. We suspect the COGCC will come up with other grounds on which to reject the youth petition.
In that November 2013 petition, Earth Guardians asked "(f)or promulgation of a rule to suspend the issuance of permits that allow hydraulic fracturing until it can be done without adversely impacting human health and safety and without impairing Colorado's atmospheric resource and climate system, water, soil, wildlife, other biological resources."
We find it difficult to believe that a commission with a history of giving the industry every benefit of the doubt would voluntarily adopt such a rule. We see more court appeals ahead.
Still, that's better than no legal avenue at all. We congratulate the six young people who volunteered to be plaintiffs, the adults at Earth Guardians and Our Children's Trust who worked on their behalf, and the more than two dozen organizations that filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support.
We can only hope this is the first step toward wresting Colorado from the dominion of the oil and gas industry. If so, we will remember it began by understanding the role of an adjective.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2nugDFi
___
The Greeley Tribune, March 27, on voter fraud in Colorado:
How disappointing that a former leader of a Colorado political party has been accused of voter fraud by forging his wife's signature and mailing in her ballot unknown to her.
Steve Curtis, once chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, hasn't been convicted of the two felonies he is charged with. However there was evidence convincing enough that he had to appear in Weld District Court last week on the charges.
Since voter fraud is believed to be extremely rare, it's highly unlikely it will ever rise to the level of affecting an election. However, voter fraud is tremendously harmful since it casts doubts on the legitimacy of our election system, contributing to public distrust and gives people another reason to believe their vote doesn't count.
Curtis happens to be a Republican, the party that has been using fears of voter fraud as a reason to tighten up on voting rules in some states. However, in a case like this, political party really isn't relevant. It's compelling since the accused was a party chairman, someone who the public should reasonably expect to stand up for our cherished voting system, not try to game it.
There is an additional bit of irony to this case. According to NBC news reports, Curtis used his talk radio show to assert voting fraud was nearly always committed by Democrats.
Curtis, now of Aurora, was living in Firestone in 2016 when it's believed he submitted the fraudulent vote. His ex-wife Kelly is listed as living in South Carolina.
According to an NBC news report, the Weld County Clerk and Recorder's Office was alerted to the possible crime when Curtis' ex-wife called to see if she could still vote while living out of state. Upon checking, the office discovered her mail ballot already had been received. After reviewing the suspicious signature, the office turned the suspect ballot over to the Weld District Attorney's Office.
Kudos to local authorities for investigating and pursuing this case. We would like to see this pursued aggressively, and if found guilty, Curtis should receive stiff punishment. That would bolster voters' faith in our system and should prove a deterrent to others contemplating voter fraud.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2ngfhfF
