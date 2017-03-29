The Latest: AG sending 200 rape kits for testing monthly

The Latest on the state agency briefings to the Legislature's budget-writing committee (all times local):
10 a.m.
Attorney General Brad Schimel is telling the Legislature's budget committee that the state Department of Justice is sending 200 untested sexual assault kits to a lab per month.
Schimel appeared before the Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday to answer questions about DOJ operations and how Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 budget would affect the agency.
More than 6,000 sexual assault evidence kits were sitting untested on Wisconsin shelves in 2014 for a variety of reasons. Prosecutors may have decided a case was too weak to justify testing or victims refused to cooperate. A USA Today Network investigation in 2015 found at least 70,000 untested kits nationwide.
Law enforcement officials see the kits as an avenue toward developing DNA profiles.
DOJ has sent in 450 kits for testing so far and is sending in batches of 200 per month. He says the receiving lab is one of only two in the country that perform such testing.
____
8:30 a.m.
The Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee is tackling roads funding, tax cuts and Medicaid on the second of three days of state agency briefings.
The Joint Finance Committee on Tuesday was also to hear from Attorney General Brad Schimel and the new secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Roads funding is one of the biggest stumbling blocks in Walker's budget this year, as some Republicans are pushing for tax and fee increases to be considered while Walker wants to borrow more and delay some highway projects.
Walker's budget would cut income and property taxes and institute a sales-tax holiday for two days in August for back-to-school supplies.
The committee was also slated to discuss Walker's plan to require parents receiving food stamps to get a job or be enrolled in job training.
Comments