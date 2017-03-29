2 dead in officer-involved shooting, police investigating

Police are continuing to investigate how two people were killed in a shooting that involved two officers in a wealthy Louisville suburb.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said two people were killed in a field in the city of Anchorage on Tuesday evening. The two Anchorage police officers involved in the shooting were not injured.
Smiley said the Anchorage Police Department asked Louisville police investigate the incident. Police have released few details.
A half-dozen police cars remained at the scene Wednesday morning, along with forensic crews who cordoned off the overgrown field behind stately homes in one of Kentucky's most expensive cities.
Investigators were using lasers to scan the crime scene, including the suspects' car with a license plate from another Kentucky county more than 150 miles away.
