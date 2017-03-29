2nd Republican considers challenging US Sen. Whitehouse

A second Republican is considering challenging Rhode Island's Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.
The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2mPq19n ) that former state Supreme Court associate justice Robert Flanders announced plans on Tuesday to create an exploratory committee.
State Rep. Robert Nardolillo also announced this month that he's eyeing Whitehouse's job. Nardolillo plans to make a formal announcement about his 2018 candidacy in May.
Whitehouse, a former state attorney general and federal prosecutor, is running for his third Senate term.
Flanders, a Providence trial lawyer, says Rhode Island needs a senator who'll work across the aisle to promote job growth, reform tax policies and lift regulatory burdens from small businesses.
Nardolillo says he'd welcome Flanders' entry into the race.
Comments