Montana Editorial Roundup

The Independent Record, March 26, on preserving the state's history:
If Montana lawmakers truly care about our state's heritage and the financial investments that have been made to preserve it, they need to make the proposed renovation and expansion of Montana Historical Society a priority.
Plans for the project call for the renovation of the historical society's 67,000-square-foot museum and the construction of a new 45,000-square-foot wing, which collectively would be called the Montana Heritage Center. The Helena project would be funded through a combination of bonding and private donations.
We know it's hard to commit state funding to the museum during a time when legislators are considering slashing millions from services such as senior and long-term care. But because the cost of the project grows every year it is delayed, lawmakers would effectively save money that could be used on other essential services by funding the project now rather than later.
The Montana Historical Society has been asking the Legislature to help pay for the project since the 2005 legislative session. The total cost has grown from $37.5 million to $44 million since then, and it will only continue to rise.
"The longer we kick it down the road, the less reward we're going to reap from it and the more expensive it gets," said Bruce Whittenberg, executive director of MHS, adding that the price of the project grows by 3.5 percent every year.
Delaying the project also threatens the immense value of the artwork and artifacts themselves, many of which are currently stored in inadequate conditions in the basement of the 65-year-old museum. If the project is completed, the art and artifacts would be moved into a new facility built to keep them safe.
"We are one bad day away from a real catastrophe in that building," Whittenberg said, adding that the basement is prone to leaks and flooding. " . Five feet of water in the basement would be a really bad day, and that could happen."
Whittenberg also noted that the temperature in the museum's art vault reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit over the summer after the climate control system failed, "which for a Charles M. Russell wax sculpture is not a good idea."
In addition, the extra storage space would help ensure that MHS does not have to turn down any items of historical value because of a lack of space. Montanans will continue to create history until the end of time, and officials have said they expect the museum's collection to grow at a rate of roughly 500 to 1,000 new artifacts per year.
"We ran out of space long ago," Whittenberg said.
While MHS undoubtedly contributes a lot to Helena's local economy and quality of life, we want to emphasize how important it is to all Montanans. This project would protect not only art and artifacts, but also the extensive collection of vital government records included in the official state archives currently stored in the museum's basement.
"The proposal to renovate and expand is beyond timely," Whittenberg said. "It's critical."
Montana lawmakers have recently come up with several different ideas for how to fund this project — some better than others — and we encourage them to continue to put their heads together to figure out how to make it work sooner rather than later.
Our identity as a state depends on it.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2nzp4Ba
___
The Billings Gazette, March 28, on fixing Montana's roads and highways:
Last Thursday, the Montana House gave preliminary approval to the Bridge and Road Safety Accountability Act, voting 56-44 for House Bill 473, sponsored by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell. But this long-term solution for Montana's deteriorating city and rural roads has a bigger hurdle this week: HB473 is now before the House Appropriations Committee, whose members split 11-11 in the House floor vote last week.
Members of the committee must consider the ongoing benefit to their constituents from investing in public safety starting this year. Montana roads are deteriorating faster than they are being repaired or rebuilt. We have one of the highest rates of highway deaths, 900 deficient or obsolete bridges and 30 percent of the state's roads are in poor condition, according to a recent transportation assessment.
The hard part of HB473 is the increase of 8 cents per gallon in the state gas tax, which has not been raised in 23 years. Nobody is gung ho to raise taxes, but that 8 cents will bring huge returns to all Montanans:
-Nearly 40 percent of the tax will be paid by the 11 million people who visit our state every year.
-Every 13 cents in state taxes used for Montana highway projects is matched by 87 cents in federal funds.
-In the first year, the proposed gas and diesel tax increase would provide $35 million for state highway projects, $23.5 million for city and county road projects and $2.75 million to sustain Montana Highway Patrol staffing levels, according to the bill's fiscal note. Money from this tax increase could not be used for anything other than specified transportation safety purposes.
Updating Montana's fuel tax means that motorists will pay for highway safety. The state won't have to cut health, human services, corrections or education to construct roads.
The fuel tax money will be spent in Montana creating jobs and boosting the state's economy, particularly transportation and tourism businesses.
The affect at the local level will be significant. City and county governments that now mostly rely on property taxpayers to fund streets will have fuel tax funds to build and improve transportation for everyone in their communities — without raising property taxes.
Thanks to the representatives who have supported the highway safety act, including these Yellowstone County lawmakers: Virginia Court, Geraldine Custer, Jessica Karjala, Kathy Kelker, Kelly McCarthy, Vince Ricci, Sharon Stewart-Peregoy and Sue Vinton.
Voting no from Yellowstone County Thursday were Jeff Essmann, Don Jones, Dennis Lenz, Dale Mortensen, Jimmy Patelis, Adam Rosendale, Barry Usher, Peggy Webb and Daniel Zolnikov. It's time for these "no" voters to get behind HB473.
McCarthy, Jones and Patelis, serve on Appropriations Committee. Our vast, populous county needs all three of them to back HB473 in committee and on the final floor vote.
Montanans who want better, safer roads need to speak up now. Phone the Legislature at 406-444-4800 and leave your message of support for HB473. You may leave a message for individual lawmakers or for the entire Appropriations Committee. This bill must pass the House yet this week to stay alive.
The city of Billings, Yellowstone County, local and state chambers of commerce have endorsed this infrastructure legislation. Our lawmakers need to support it, too.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2ofMzNW
___
The Missoulian, March 26, on the Montana State Fund:
Last year, when the Montana State Fund distributed its largest-ever dividend of $35 million to some 23,000 policyholders, it still seemed possible that state legislators would recognize that the fund's success was evidence it is working well and should not be meddled with.
Alas, it was too much to hope for. Two bills have been drafted so far this legislative session that would destroy the Montana State Fund and put an end to its growing success. One proposal would eliminate the fund; the other would privatize it. Neither are necessary or even helpful, given that the fund is doing just fine as it is.
The Montana State Fund is the largest provider of workers compensation insurance in the state, covering more than 26,000 individual businesses, the majority of which are small businesses that might struggle to afford coverage — or even obtain coverage — from other insurers. The State Fund is the only provider in the state that is required to provide coverage, no matter the risk, even to those businesses that private insurers turn away.
The fund is set up as a nonprofit, with a board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Workers compensation insurance in Montana has had a long and somewhat turbulent history, which reached a low point about 30 years ago, when Montana's workers compensation insurance fund had accumulated a deficit of more than $157 million, with unfunded liabilities of more than $500 million. The 1989 Legislature moved $20 million from the general fund as a stopgap, then in a special legislative session created an Old Fund and a New Fund to separate injury claims prior to July 1, 1990 from those that occurred after that date.
Hundreds of open claims remain in the Old Fund, which still accepts claims for injuries that occurred prior to 1990, mostly from workers who were exposed to asbestos near Libby. However, the Montana State Fund has not only helped shore up the Old Fund, it has steadily strengthened its financial position by taking the long view on investments and remaining committed to holding rates steady.
Which isn't to say the fund has resisted change. In fact, it asked the 2015 Legislature to grant the state insurance commissioner regulatory oversight of the State Fund, and the Legislature obliged. Now, the fund's rates will receive the same kind of official review as other insurance companies doing business in Montana.
Montana, unfortunately, has historically had some of the highest rates of workplace injury in the nation, which means employers pay some of the rates for insurance. Although the state has made some regulatory improvements in this regard, it's a safe bet that the incentives provided by the State Fund have helped as well.
The State Fund distributes dividends to policy holders based on several factors, a major one of which is safety. Businesses that invest in safety equipment and training not only help protect their workers from injury, they can reap bigger dividends from the State Fund. And the fund has distributed dividends in progressively larger amounts each year for the past 17 years, growing from $2 million total in 2010 to a historic high of $35 million in 2016.
Those who manage the fund also use dividends to counter any factors that might cause rates to fluctuate, providing employers with both stability and predictability — something critical to small businesses working with small budgets. It's worth noting — and applauding — that the fund has managed to decrease rates by 39 percent over the past 10 years. Just this month, the fund announced a further rate reduction of 5 percent.
And it receives no state funding whatsoever.
The Montana State Fund appears to be doing everything right, despite the challenges posed by Montana's relatively high incidence of workplace injury; it was third-highest in the nation at last count. The Montana State Fund, by itself, handles roughly 10,000 injured worker claims each year.
Nevertheless, bill draft LC 144 proposes to toss this successful model in favor of an experiment to potentially benefit private insurers. Miles City Republican Sen. Eric Moore is guessing that private companies would lower their rates if the Montana State Fund were eliminated as a competitor. That seems highly unlikely, and in any case, incredibly risky.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 369 would create a commission to look into transitioning the State Fund itself into a private company. First, state officials would study the transition details and recommend legislation for the 2019 Legislature.
So much for stability and predictability.
Granted, it is the job of legislators to scrutinize and question the decisions made by government entities, even semi-public ones like the Montana State Fund, which counts nearly 300 employees. However, legislators should also take pains to better understand the reasoning for those decisions before proposing sweeping changes.
They should also remember to be skeptical of proposals pushed by special interests. Moore, for instance, was reportedly urged to carry his bill by the owner of a private insurance company that has spent more than $40,500 so far to lobby for the proposal.
Neither bill should advance until they can be fully discussed and debated, of course; however, the bills' first public hearings were held just last week. Legislators have some digging to do if they hope to thoroughly understand the implications of privatizing or killing off the Montana State Fund. We are confident that they will learn neither option is a good one for Montana's employers or their workers.
Editorial: http://bit.ly/2n8J5eb
Comments