No LGBTQ category included in Census proposal for 2020 count

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance Pause

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election