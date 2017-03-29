Man with rifle shot, wounded by northern Michigan officer

Authorities say a police officer has shot and wounded a 73-year-old man who started to point a rifle at him in northern Michigan.
Manistee Public Safety Director Dave Bachman says the officer was conducting ordinance enforcement Tuesday evening when the man came out of a house with a gun. Police say the man told the officer to go away and the officer told the man to drop the weapon.
Bachman says the man had "stopped, chambered a round and was bringing the weapon to bear on the officer" when the officer fired multiple times at him.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say they don't believe he fired at the officer, who wasn't hurt.
Michigan State Police are investigating.
