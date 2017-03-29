More Politics News

March 29, 2017 6:06 AM

Man with rifle shot, wounded by northern Michigan officer

The Associated Press
MANISTEE, Mich.

Authorities say a police officer has shot and wounded a 73-year-old man who started to point a rifle at him in northern Michigan.

Manistee Public Safety Director Dave Bachman says the officer was conducting ordinance enforcement Tuesday evening when the man came out of a house with a gun. Police say the man told the officer to go away and the officer told the man to drop the weapon.

Bachman says the man had "stopped, chambered a round and was bringing the weapon to bear on the officer" when the officer fired multiple times at him.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators say they don't believe he fired at the officer, who wasn't hurt.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos