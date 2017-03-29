More Politics News

March 29, 2017 6:04 AM

Inquest to examine in shooting of man by Montana police

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

A formal inquest will be held in a Montana courtroom Wednesday to determine if a police officer was justified in the shooting death of a Wyoming man following a standoff in a hotel lobby.

Kyle Killough, 32, of Gillette, was killed in Billings on Oct. 27. Authorities say he was shot three times after refusing to drop a handgun and then turning toward officers with the weapon.

Coroner's inquests are required under Montana law whenever law enforcement is involved in a fatal shooting or someone dies in law enforcement custody.

A citizen jury will hear testimony and then make a recommendation on whether the shooting was justified. A final decision is up to prosecutors.

The inquest is expected to last one day.

