China confirms detention of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing Pause

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library