Health department program to dispense overdose reversal drug

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance Pause

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election