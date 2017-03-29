Program in Richmond to teach students about the FBI

High school students in Virginia are getting the chance to learn more about the FBI.
The FBI Richmond field office is launching a new outreach effort called the Richmond Youth Academy , which will kick off this summer. The two-day program will give as many as 50 high school students a look into the FBI's work through presentations and exercises.
The program will be held July 17 and 18. The FBI says the academy is open to juniors and seniors who maintain a GPA of 2.5 or above. They must also be a U.S. citizen and live in Virginia. Students have to apply by May 31.
