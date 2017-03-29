More Politics News

March 29, 2017 12:33 AM

Ohio House panel nears vote to eliminate renewable mandates

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A repeat proposal seeking to eliminate Ohio's renewable energy requirements is headed toward a crucial committee vote.

The House Public Utilities Committee has set a Wednesday hearing on the measure, which is likely to clear the panel and head to a House floor vote this week.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) vetoed a similar bill last session, but fellow Republicans in the Legislature are determined to try again.

The latest bill would lift mandates requiring utility companies to generate or buy and sell a percentage of power from alternative and advanced sources, such as solar and wind, by set dates. It would also eliminate penalties utilities face for non-compliance.

House approval would send the bill to the GOP-led Ohio Senate, where its fate is uncertain.

