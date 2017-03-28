Gov. Ducey OKs ban on covers shielding license plates

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that bans license plate covers typically used to prevent photo enforcement cameras from capturing an image of the plate.
Democratic Sen. Steve Farley has been trying for seven years to get the ban enacted.
The Tucson lawmaker says his license plate cover bill isn't just about photo enforcement. Farley says the covers obscure the numbers, letters and tags during some times of the day and make it hard for police to read the plate and identify lawbreakers. He says it makes no sense to require a license plate and then allow covers that can make them difficult if not impossible to read.
Ducey signed Senate Bill 1073 on Tuesday.
Farley calls the signing "a miracle for common sense."
