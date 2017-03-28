More Politics News

March 28, 2017 6:42 PM

Ex-US Rep. Stockman indicted for misusing donations

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

A grand jury has indicted former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman on charges he and a former aide orchestrated a scheme to misuse hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations for personal and campaign expenses.

The Republican ex-lawmaker was indicted in Houston federal court on Tuesday along with Jason Posey.

Both face a variety of charges, including mail and wire fraud, making excessive campaign contributions and money laundering. The indictment alleges both men misused much of $1.25 million in donations.

Shaun Clarke, Stockman's attorney, said Tuesday the ex-congressman "is an innocent man. He intends to enter a plea of not guilty."

Stockman, who served two non-consecutive terms in the U.S. House, is free on bond after his arrest this month.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Posey.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos