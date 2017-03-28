Ex-US Rep. Stockman indicted for misusing donations

A grand jury has indicted former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman on charges he and a former aide orchestrated a scheme to misuse hundreds of thousands of dollars in charitable donations for personal and campaign expenses.
The Republican ex-lawmaker was indicted in Houston federal court on Tuesday along with Jason Posey.
Both face a variety of charges, including mail and wire fraud, making excessive campaign contributions and money laundering. The indictment alleges both men misused much of $1.25 million in donations.
Shaun Clarke, Stockman's attorney, said Tuesday the ex-congressman "is an innocent man. He intends to enter a plea of not guilty."
Stockman, who served two non-consecutive terms in the U.S. House, is free on bond after his arrest this month.
Court records didn't list an attorney for Posey.
