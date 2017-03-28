The Latest: Effort to improve weakest schools heads to Deal

The Latest on the Georgia General Assembly (all times local):
5:05 p.m.
Legislation giving the state broader authority to intervene in struggling schools is headed to Gov. Nathan Deal.
The bill is an alternative to Deal's proposed constitutional amendment seeking to let the state take over schools dubbed "chronically failing" that voters firmly rejected in November.
Under the proposal, a new "chief turnaround officer" will be hired by the State Board of Education to work with the lowest performing schools. Education groups tried to change that because board members are appointed by the governor.
The "turnaround" bill prescribes some dramatic consequences for schools that show no improvement after three years or refuse to sign a contract with the state. State education officials can take actions including removing staff, turning the school into a charter or allowing parents to enroll their children elsewhere.
___
3:27 p.m.
Georgia lawmakers are cracking down on the expanding business of treating people addicted to opioids.
The bill stemmed from concerns about a cluster of opioid treatment centers in northwest Georgia along the border with Tennessee that are treating mostly out-of-state patients.
Those facilities use FDA-approved medications like methadone to treat addicted people.
The House on Tuesday passed the bill 164-10 and it will move to the Senate for a final vote.
The new regulations would require prospective programs to hold meetings with the community and would restrict how many facilities can open within given regions.
If the proposal becomes law, programs would be able to begin applying for licenses to open new narcotic treatment programs on Sept. 1 after more than a yearlong moratorium.
Comments