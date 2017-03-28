North Carolina House tries new tacks to alter calendar law

North Carolina House members are taking new tacks to try to give school districts more leeway with instructional calendars.
A House education committee Tuesday backed two bills altering the law that generally requires traditional schools start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
School boards want to be able to start earlier, but the tourism industry says it would discourage vacation rentals and take away teen workers.
One recommended bill would let districts in 20 counties start two weeks earlier for three years and the results studied. The second bill would let districts align with local community college schedules as long as the opening isn't before Aug. 15.
Senate Republicans historically have opposed changing the calendar law.
Comments