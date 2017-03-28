State ethics commission eyeing legislators' disclosures

The state ethics commission's staff says legislators may need a reminder to file income disclosures as required by state law.
Maine law says legislators must update their sources of income statement within 30 days in certain circumstances, such as a change in income of $2,000 or more.
The commission's Executive Director Jonathan Wayne says many lawmakers are unaware of the 30-day requirement.
Wayne in a Tuesday memo said at least 58 lawmakers may not have filed a needed update.
But that doesn't mean the commission is saying those lawmakers have violated the law.
The topic will be discussed at an April 18 public meeting.
Democratic Rep. Ryan Tipping's disputes Republicans claims that he violated the law by not immediately disclosing $9,000 in payments from his employment for a political campaign.
