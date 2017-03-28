More Politics News

March 28, 2017 5:09 PM

Brooklyn lawmakers announce anti-gang bill for EMT safety

ALBANY, N.Y.

Brooklyn lawmakers are pushing an anti-gang bill they say could have prevented the March 16 death of a Bronx fire department emergency medical technician run down by her car-jacked ambulance.

Republican Sen. Martin J. Golden gathered first responders who worked with slain EMT Yadira Arroyo to announce a bill Tuesday that would increase penalties for acts that are part of ongoing criminal gang organizations.

The proposal would create anti-crime programs that focus on patterns of gang activity and expand education and intervention to prevent the growth of street gangs.

Golden says the man charged with Arroyo's murder had a history of criminal gang activity and similar legislation could have kept him off the streets. Assemblyman Joseph Lentol is also backing the bill.

