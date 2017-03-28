More Politics News

March 28, 2017 3:42 PM

Judge denies new trial for 2 former Detroit police officers

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A federal judge has denied a new trial for two former Detroit police offices convicted of conspiring to rob drug dealers when they were Detroit police officers.

U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy III issued an order Friday denying the motion for a new trial for former Lt. David Hansberry and Officer Bryan Watson.

Hansberry was sentenced to 12½ years in prison last month and Watson was sentenced to nine years.

Evidence at trial showed the men arranged drug deals and fake arrests so they could steal drugs, money and personal property. They were convicted of conspiracy last summer but acquitted of other charges.

